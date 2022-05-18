Edgeron, WI - Irene Eastman, 99, died Wednesday, May 11. She was born August 27, 1922 in rural Edgerton, to parents Albert and Edna Johnson. She attended school near the family farm and graduated from Edgerton High School.
She worked in Madison, then returned to Edgerton where she was employed at Nunn Bush Shoe Factory for several years. She married Al Keppens in 1947. Their infant son Louis Alden died in 1960. Al died in 1985.
Irene was an avid golfer, and volunteered at Central Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and also advanced bible study. She was active in Deborah Hope Ladies Aid, Krazy Quilters, the church counsel, and volunteered for special functions.
After retirement Irene, worked at Edgerton Library for several years. In 1990, she married Buford Eastman, and they lived on the Eastman Farm, spending winters in Florida. After retiring from the farm, they moved to Edgerton. Buford died in 2002.
Irene led an active life playing golf, volunteering at her church, and exercising with her friends. She was a Cubs, Badgers, and Packers Fan. She enjoyed remarkably good health. She died in Hospice Care.
Surviving are her sister, Bette (Wesley) Rae; stepson, Bruce Eastman; niece, Amy (Charles) Kerschbaum; nephew, Jon (Brittany) Rae and Gary (Lori) Johnson; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene and Alden; son, Louis; and her husbands.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 AM at Central Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at 10 AM until the start of the services. Burial will follow at East Koshkonong Cemetery. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family.