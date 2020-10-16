August 14, 1924 - October 13, 2020
Sharon, WI - Irene E. Dowey
Of Sharon
Irene E. Dowey was born August 14, 1924 in Harvard, Illinois to Albert and Minnie (Bollwahn) Moede. She passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn.
Irene was a loving Farm wife, devoted mother and a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon. She was the 3rd generation being born and raised on the family farm, being a kind and giving neighbor and friend to many.
Irene is survived by her children Judy (Bill) Schlimmer, Bonnie Worgull, and Marie (Keith) Rithamel; grandchildren Sara Durkin, Kimberly (Jason) Gonzales, Stephanie (Ryan) Harvey, and Brenten (Cortney) Rithmael; great grandchildren Hollyn, Addy, Alexandria, Aren, Brooks, Layton, Estella, Eden, and Eva.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl Dowey, and grandchild Laura Ottum.
Private family services were held at Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon.
Burial followed at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Harvard, Illinois.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.