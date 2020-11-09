July 31, 1919 - November 5, 2020
Janesville, WI - Irene Anna Gates Reed, age 101, of Janesville passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at home. She was born in Hartland, Illinois on July 31, 1919, the daughter of Robert John and Minnie (Kaschub) Gates. Irene married Wilbur Gobern Reed on June 29, 1940. They were married for 57 years before he preceded her in death in 1998. Irene worked at Terrace Pharmacy, Dell's Dry Cleaning, and Cork and Bottle Liquor Store. In addition to her most important role as a homemaker, Irene loved to bowl, dance, play cards with friends, and travel with Wilbur.
Irene is survived by her son, Larry (Candice) Reed of Altoona, Iowa; 3 grandchildren, Alicia (Luke) Whitburn, Matthew (Mashanna) Reed, and Nicholas (Emily) Reed; 7 great-grandchildren: Emersyn, Gavin, Kayla, Scarlett, Elliott, Maverick, and Margot; nieces, Louise (Dave) Phelan and Ann Gates; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Clifton (Grace) Gates in 1964.
A private funeral service will be held for close friends and family at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials are preferred to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, SSM Health at Home Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care, or MyCare Wisconsin. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com