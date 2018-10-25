Ira Klusendorf

June 3, 1942 - October 24, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Ira Klusendorf, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at home. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 3, 1942, the son of John and Shirley (Litler) Klusendorf. He served the U.S. Army in the airborne division. He had a passion for fishing and baseball. From spending his days off cutting the grass, to running an entire district, Ira was dedicated to little league baseball for over 26 years. He married Christine Shoda on July 2, 1971, and she preceded him in death on September 18, 2015. Ira was a Train Master with the Railroad.

Ira is survived by his daughter, Shirley (Craig Bunker) Klusendorf of Janesville (and her daughter, Natalie); son, Ira Junichi (Megan Olson) Klusendorf of Wauwatosa, (and their daughter, Madelyn); son, Jack; brother, Don Klusendorf; and many other family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the Funeral home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

