February 2, 1931 - April 1, 2021
Evansville, WI - Ione C. Moyer, age 90, of Evansville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at The Heights at Evansville Manor. She was born in Evansville on February 2, 1931; the daughter of Richard and Evalyn (Shaver) Curless. Ione married John Moyer on October 6, 1984, and they remained married until his death on Feb. 26, 2003. She worked as a secretary at Baker Manufacturing and U.W. Whitewater. Ione enjoyed bird-watching, growing flowers, shopping, and loved every cat she ever met. She was an excellent Euchre and Scrabble player, and spent many fun-filled hours competing in local Euchre tournaments.
Ione is survived by 3 children (and their families) from her marriage to first husband, Roger Rasmussen: Randy (Sheri) Rasmussen, Marla (Peter) Andersen, and Susan (Dale) Mertely; grandchildren: Joshua (Stephanie) Rasmussen, Jessica (Raymond) Detweiler, Axel (Staci) Andersen, Spencer Andersen, and Anthony Mertely; great grandchildren: Jordan Rasmussen, Kaleigh Rasmussen, Breleigh Detweiler, Griffin Detweiler, and Sutton Andersen; siblings: Kenneth (Joanne) Curless, Glenn (Judy) Curless, and Cindy (Jeff) Hurst; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Moyer; brother and sister in-law, Richard and Joan Curless.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will follow the service immediately to Milton Junction Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com