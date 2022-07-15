Janesville, WI - Ione Bertha (Klund) Wyss continues her passion for travel leaving this earthly adventure for a heavenly realm on July 11, 2022. Ione was born July 24, 1934, and raised in Bloomer, WI. Upon graduating high school, she went on to attend UW-Eau Claire.
After graduating from Eau Claire, she relocated to the Janesville area to begin a career in teaching and start her family while continuing night courses at UW-Whitewater to further her degree and teach for 30 years in the Janesville Public Schools, retiring in 1993.
Ione pursued her passion for travel throughout her life, though United States and Europe was put on pass later in life by medical necessity.
She then focused her time on socializing with family and friends, reading, and putting puzzles together. She will be remembered for her caring and kindness. Also, her amazing cooking and baking skills that filled the house with divine aromas!
Ione was preceded in death by her parents Andy and Thelma Klund; and niece Claudia. She is survived by her children: Brad and Liz of Janesville, Eric (Vicki) of Converse, TX; brother Claude (Barbara); grandchildren; nephew, cousins; and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21, S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Ione Wyss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
