June 22, 1920 - October 1, 2020
Janesville, WI- Iona Grace Timm, age 100, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born in Stoughton on June 22, 1920, the daughter of Clarence and Agnes (Olson) Otteson. She attended Milton College. Iona married Robert Timm on September 11, 1943, and he preceded her in death in 1977.
Iona enjoyed gardening, cooking, and knitting. She loved watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers, but most of all she loved her family. Iona's wit and compassion will be forever missed.
Iona is survived by her 2 children: Korina LaCount, and Gaea (Dave) Atkinson; 5 grandchildren: Rachael Stiedemann, Abraham Stiedemann, Jacob (Erin) Stiedemann, Kevin (Alissa) Atkinson, and Kimberley (Brian Angileri) Schroeder; 2 great grandchildren, Claire Schroeder and Link Barragan; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son in law, John LaCount.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, followed by a private family service. Interment will be in Lutheran East Cemetery, Stoughton. Memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice Care or to First Lutheran Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Agrace Hospice and Bright Star Home Care, especially Stephanie and Torri.