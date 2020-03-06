March 19, 1927 - March 1, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Iona Marie Edwards (nee Waggoner), of Janesville, WI, died March 1, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Iona was preceded in death by the great love of her life, Roger. Married on May 3, 1947, they raised their children together in Janesville until the time of his death on December 2, 1981. Iona's devotion and love for her husband was evident throughout her remaining days. There was never anyone else for her. While she worked briefly outside the home, Iona's most important job was raising her four children, of whom she was very proud. She was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, and as the family matriarch a maternal figure for countless nieces and nephews. Her home was open to all, whether she was entertaining for a holiday or just catching up at the kitchen table. That was where she frequently held court, with a cigarette and a Miller Lite, and a chuckle that warmed and filled the room.

Iona is survived by her four children: Jym (Kevin) Clark, Roger (Mary) Edwards III, Brook Edwards, and Peter (Leanne) Edwards. She is further survived by five grandchildren: Celine (Matthew) Haga, Megan Clark, and Grace, Dominic and Nathan Edwards; and three great-grandchildren: Aidan, Sean, and Rory Haga; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her very much. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ellis and Frank; and sisters: Dolores, Kathryn, and Jacqueline.

A private service was held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be offered to Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.