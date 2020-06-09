July 1, 1939 - June 7, 2020
Orfordville, WI -- Iolene Rae Gilbertson-Funk, age 80, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Woods Crossing in Brodhead. She was born July 1, 1939 in Capron, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Leonora Iolene (Georgeson) Gilbertson. Iolene graduated from Orfordville High School. She received her Cosmetology degree in Madison. She attended Green County Teachers College in Monroe. Iolene received her Masters of Science in Education from Whitewater in 1990. She taught in the Janesville School District from 1960 - 1969 at Brown School, a one-room School House, and also Hillcrest School. Iolene loved spending time with her 7 grandchildren, traveling and watching soap operas.
She is survived by her five children: Schatze Funk-Rasmussen of Beloit, Shelby (Steve) Moran of Liberty, MO, Sharis Piccione of Necedah, Shawn Funk of Orfordville, and Todd (Ashley) Funk of Orfordville; seven grandchildren: Keith (Britany) Piccione Jr., Christian Rasmussen, Hunter Moran, Timothy Rasmussen, Logan Moran, Wyatt Funk and Gideon Funk; sister, Carol Aimers of Beloit; sister-in-law, Ann Gilbertson of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jon Gilbertson; and sister, Joan Norby.
Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, Newark Township, Rock County, WI.
