Janesville, WI - Ingrid Elizabeth Dorothea (Behrens) Fetting, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born in Hildesheim, Germany on August 31, 1930; the daughter of Wilhelm and Gertrud (Behnke) Behrens. Ingrid married Alfred Fetting on November 21, 1956 in Toronto, Canada. The family immigrated to Janesville in 1958, where they remained for the rest of their lives and were blessed with three children: Sabina, Linda and Michael.
Ingrid worked in clerical positions over the years; in Germany, Canada and Janesville. She belonged to several writing groups, and even had a few published short stories. Ingrid belonged to the Reminiscing Writing Group at the Gathering Place and the Young At Heart group through the Janesville Senior Center.
Throughout her life her family and friends meant everything to her. She made sure holidays were the most memorable experiences, hot lunch was ready when the children came home from school, and her homemade cake was always in the house, and offered to everyone. Her dear grandchildren, Nicholas, Neil and Jessica, were the light of her life. And they loved her back just as much. She was deeply fond of her wonderful friends, in Germany and the U.S.A., and extended family. Together, they laughed, shared memories and had great times.
Ingrid is survived by her husband of 66 years, Alfred Fetting; children: Sabina (Ralph Janes) Fetting, Linda (Lorentz) Preysz and Michael (Joanne) Fetting; and grandchildren: Nicholas, Neil and Jessica. She is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Lorentz Preysz; her parents, Wilhelm und Gertrud; and her brother, Wilhelm Behrens.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 22 November 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ingrid Fetting as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
