August 31, 1930 - November 3, 2022

Janesville, WI - Ingrid Elizabeth Dorothea (Behrens) Fetting, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born in Hildesheim, Germany on August 31, 1930; the daughter of Wilhelm and Gertrud (Behnke) Behrens. Ingrid married Alfred Fetting on November 21, 1956 in Toronto, Canada. The family immigrated to Janesville in 1958, where they remained for the rest of their lives and were blessed with three children: Sabina, Linda and Michael.

To plant a tree in memory of Ingrid Fetting as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.