Imelda "Tillie" Mitchell

July 14, 1928 - October 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Imelda L. "Tillie" Mitchell, age 91, of Janesville passed away at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville on October 16, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1928 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Perry and Martha (Bowers) Walters. She attended Messmer High School in Milwaukee. Tillie married Darold R. Mitchell on September 25, 1948. She was employed by several businesses including Borg Instruments in Janesville, Norland Manufacturing Company in Fort Atkinson, and retired from IKI Manufacturing Company in Edgerton. Tillie was a long-time member of Royal Neighbors of America.

Survivors include two children, Michael Mitchell of Janesville and Patricia (Russell) Schwartz of Janesville; four grandchildren: Matthew (Nellie) Mitchell of DeForest, WI, Gabrielle Mitchell of Janesville, Danielle Mitchell of Janesville, and Philip Schwartz of Edgerton; three great-grandchildren: John and August Mitchell, and Miya Steinke; two sisters, Margaret (Gerald) Sarow of Berlin, WI, and Mary Weisenberg of Monroe; one brother, LeRoy (Pawn) Walters of Pensacola, FL; and sister-in-law, Betty Mitchell of Janesville. Tillie was preceded in death by her husband, Darold on August 23, 2009; as well as her parents; six brothers: Cletus, Cyril, Ralph, Basil, Donald, Edward Walters; and two sisters, Helen Darby and Dorothy Kuhlmeier.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Entombment will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

