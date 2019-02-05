Ima "Jean" Mates

June 21, 1926 - January 31, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ima June "Jean" Mates, age 92, died peacefully at Evansville Manor on Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was a sweet southern lady who loved the Lord. Jean was born in Porum, OK, on June 21, 1926, the daughter of Leonard and Laura (Baker) Green. She graduated from North Little Rock Arkansas High School in 1944. She married Gordon Cassel in 1945, and had 2 children, Gary (Kaye) Muth and Linda (Jack) Finch. She married Louis Eldon "Ed" Muth in Little Rock, AR, in 1950, and had 2 children, Ken (Brenda) Muth and Donna (Joe) Siefkes. Ed and Jean owned and operated the Sunshine Cafe in Jacksonville, AR, and moved to Janesville, WI in 1958, where she worked at May's drugstore, Kroger grocery store, and Kealy Pharmacy. Ed died in 1987. Jean married Carl Mates in Rockford, IL in 1991, and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2018.

Always a lady, Jean was polite, hospitable, and never left the house without matching accessories, manicured nails, and every hair in place. Jean was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers, and attended weekly meetings throughout her life. She became a fan of Weight Watchers fudge bars, and continued enjoying them up until her death - her children made sure the freezer was always fully stocked. Ever the hostess, Jean was always ready with a cup of decaf coffee and a friendly ear in her neighborhood coffee klatch. Jean's super power was making friends wherever she went. Her loving smile, greeting of "hello darlin" and hugs will be deeply missed.

Jean is survived by her four children and their spouses; ten grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husbands; and siblings: Opal, Amos, Harold, Douglas, and Marina.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Jean's family would like to thank the staff of Evansville Heights, Evansville Manor, and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care. Memorial donations are preferred to Agrace Hospice Foundation at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI, 53711.