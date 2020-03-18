September 5, 1938 - March 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ilene R. Pryor, age 81, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Dixon, IL on September 5, 1938, the daughter of Norbert and Emma (Craig) Laws. She married Robert Pryor on August 11, 1957, in Amboy, IL, and he preceded her in death on December 17, 2008. Ilene was a devoted Cubs fan. She enjoyed trips to the casinos. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ilene is survived by her daughter, Diane (Darius) Cavey; three grandchildren: Evan Cavey, Adam (Nicole Yahnke) Cavey, Molly (Hunter) Marshall; two great-grandchildren, Kaiden Cavey and Beau Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Michael Pryor and Donald Pryor; and brother, Dale Laws.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.