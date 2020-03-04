April 18, 1930 - February 29, 2020

Evansville/Orfordville, WI -- Idell "Peggy" Burtness, 89, died peacefully at Evansville Manor, Saturday, February 29, 2020. Peggy was born April 18, 1930, to Roy and Ida (Haugrose) Heacox in Ellsworth, WI. She attended many schools in Wisconsin due to her father's trucking jobs, but finished her schooling in Evansville, WI. While skating at Ace High Roller Rink in Janesville, WI, the auburn-haired beauty met a young man who had just returned from serving in the Air Force in World War II. His name was Stanley Burtness from Orfordville, WI. After being married on September 25, 1948, they moved to the Burtness homestead and farmed there for 331/2 years. In 1976, they sold the farm and moved to Orfordville where Stanley operated Burtness Welding for 15 years. Peggy's lovely soprano voice was well known to many. She used this gift to serve in Orfordville Lutheran Church's Senior Choir. She also enjoyed playing the clarinet in her high school band, driving tractor on the farm, and raising her four children. She was a member of American Legion Post 209 Auxiliary. Her graham cracker and rhubarb pies, chocolate chip cookies and Texas chocolate sheet cakes were her baking specialties.

Peggy is survived by daughters, Deborah (Thomas) Giles of Orfordville and Kim (David) Johnson of Phelps, WI; sons, Stephen (Sue) Burtness of Beloit and Allan (Candace) Burtness of Fredericksburg, VA; sister, Irene Demrow of Footville; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; brothers, Bud and Ernie; and great-grandchild, Turner Zimmerman.

Funeral services will be held at the Orfordville Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 with Pastor Kenneth Schaub officiating. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is assisting the family.

The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice and Evansville Manor where Peggy resided.