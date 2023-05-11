Idamae Knutson

June 19, 1928 - May 9, 2023

Janesville, WI - Idamae Knutson, age 94, of Janesville, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. Idamae was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on June 19, 1928; the daughter of Gerhard and Charlotte (Keiling) Prell. She was married on August 5, 1949 to Arlan C. Knutson in Stevens Point; and they were blessed with 67 years of marriage before his passing on August 7, 2016. Idamae was a graduate of Luther College and later earned her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. She taught elementary education in the Janesville Public Schools for 21 years. Idamae was an accomplished artist and loved to create her works primarily in colored pencil; and regularly exhibited her pieces at the local libraries. In her free time, Idamae enjoyed to exercise, especially taking walks and riding her bike.