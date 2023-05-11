Janesville, WI - Idamae Knutson, age 94, of Janesville, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. Idamae was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on June 19, 1928; the daughter of Gerhard and Charlotte (Keiling) Prell. She was married on August 5, 1949 to Arlan C. Knutson in Stevens Point; and they were blessed with 67 years of marriage before his passing on August 7, 2016. Idamae was a graduate of Luther College and later earned her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. She taught elementary education in the Janesville Public Schools for 21 years. Idamae was an accomplished artist and loved to create her works primarily in colored pencil; and regularly exhibited her pieces at the local libraries. In her free time, Idamae enjoyed to exercise, especially taking walks and riding her bike.
Idamae is survived by her children: Kathy (James) Geary, Eric (Lissa Field) Knutson and Signe (William Winans) Knutson; grandchildren: Marte (Clayton Whitmore) Pohlmann, Benjamin (Aimee Hutchinson) Geary and Emily Geary; and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arlan Knutson; and five brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in the Chapel at CEDAR CREST; with Chaplain Cameron Rebarchek officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Janesville Literacy Council or to ECHO of Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Idamae's family would like to thank the staff members of Cedar Crest, St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace Hospice for all of their wonderful kindness in caring for her.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.