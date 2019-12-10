May 16, 1922 - December 7, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Ida M. Potter, 97, of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center Summit, WI. She was born May 16, 1922 in Lake Geneva, WI, the daughter of the late Hermann and Maybelle (Waldman) Peyer. Ida graduated from Lake Geneva High School with the Class of 1940. Ida was united in marriage to Warren R. Potter on August 13, 1948 in East Troy, WI. After 56 years of marriage Warren died August 10, 2004. Ida was primarily a homemaker; she also worked as a secretary for a time for the Chicago Store of Elkhorn, and for Walworth County Human Services. Ida was a member of the Bowers Branch of the Walworth County Homemakers Club. She helped her husband as assistant superintendent of the Walworth County Fair sheep barn for over 40 years, and she was also the superintendent of the goat barn for over 10 years. She was a sewing leader with the Lakeland 4-H Club for many years. She enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts, but her greatest joy was her family.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her two children, Barbara (Oliver) Davidson of Winthrop Harbor, IL and George (Karen) Potter of Elkhorn; her two granddaughters, Amanda (Larry) Cabrera of Zion, IL and Brittany (Terrence) Lee of Kenosha, WI; her six great-grandchildren: Christobal, Carson, Crystal, Parker, Macy and Oliver; and by a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and five brothers: Herman, Walter, Lee, Jim and Dick Peyer; and by one sister, Irene Robers.

Memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI with Rev. Dr. Scott McLeod officiating. Inurnment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery Spring Prairie, WI at a later date. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Ida's name to: Walworth County Fair Foundation, PO Box 286, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.