January 18, 1933 - July 13, 2021
Delavan, WI - Hugh Gene Dahl, age 88, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Columbus, WI on January 18, 1933 to Herman and Ruby (Griffin) Dahl. Hugh proudly served in the U.S. Marines. He was a postman in Delavan for many years. Hugh was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Delavan American Legion Post 95 for 60 years.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Terri Dahl; 6 children, Lisa (Keith Latz) Stewart, of Delavan, Gina (Jeff) Newbauer, of Round Lake, IL, Julie Thiele, of Delavan, Hughie Dahl, of Darien, Ashley Dahl, of Elkhorn, and Britney (Khi) McCreary, of Walworth; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Hugh is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carole; and three brothers, Pud, Kenny, and Red.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Burial with military honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com