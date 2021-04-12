Hubert A. "Hugh" Prochaska

January 6, 1931 - April 8, 2021
Janesville, WI - Hubert "Hugh" A. Prochaska, 90, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home. He was born January 6, 1931 in Clifton Township, Grant County, WI to the late Louis and Mary Ann (Lepeska) Prochaska.
In April 1951, Hugh enlisted in the US Navy serving his country during the Korean War; he was honorably discharged in March 1955. After the war Hugh married Bonnie J. Messerli on October 12, 1956. After various other jobs, Hugh found himself at Universal Foods (Stella Cheese) from which he retired. After retirement he worked part time for Super Car Wash.
Hugh was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he served in many capacities, including being an usher for 20 years. Hugh served as an assistant Scout Master for 51 years with Boy Scout Troop 511. He was also a member of the American Legion and a Life member of the VFW Kienow Hilt Post 1621.
Other interests for Hugh included being a huge fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and his ultimate favorite the Indianapolis Colts. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, taking care of flowers and his lawn. Lastly, Hugh cherished his family times.
Hugh is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie Prochaska; son Michael (Tammie) Prochaska; two daughters: Debra Prochaska and Brenda (Richard) Lewis; five grandchildren: Jaysen (Jill) Cleasby, Kyle (Kailey) Prochaska, Ryan (Maren) Prochaska, Mackenzi (Aaron) Pann, and Kramer Lewis; three great grandchildren: Henry, Vivienne, and William Prochaska; sister Blanche (Paul) Dailey; brother Ronald (Sharon) Prochaska; nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Rose Anne Burkard, Irene Hanson and Coletta Knutson; brother Leo Prochaska.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville with Fr. Drew Olson presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 15 from 10:00 AM to time of Mass. Burial with Full Military Funeral Honors will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.