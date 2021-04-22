September 8, 1922 - April 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - Hoyle E. Green, 98, of Janesville, was born September 8, 1922 in Booneville, Arkansas, the son of Casper and Irene Green. The eldest of seven children, he served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, earning the rank of First Class Torpedo Man, and later moved to South Milwaukee, WI, where he married Takuye Jandegian on April 3, 1948. She predeceased him in 1993.
Well-known within the community, he served the city of South Milwaukee as a police officer for 27 years, retiring with the rank of sergeant. In addition, he was a member of the local Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years. He married Patricia Wotnoske on June 26, 1994, and they retired in LeHigh Acres , FL, where they resided for almost 20 years, moving to Janesville about 7 years ago.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Diane (Michael) Pillard, Michael (Susan) Green, Kathleen Green, Jon (Patti) Wotnoske and Brian Wotnoske; grandchildren: Sean (Cindy) Pillard, Keri (Paul) Brunelle, Deidre (Michael) Newport, Brad (Jessica) Muth, Melissa (Peter) Owen and Erika Wotnoske; great-grandchildren: Caitlin and Cooper Brunelle, Zoe and Oona Pillard, Ava and Lucas Newport, Grant Muth, and Nathaniel and Emmalyn Owen; sister, Roberta Lowe; brother, Irl (Helen) Green; sisters-in-law: Madelyn and Lois Green, Diana Kestly, and Virginia Saskowski. He was predeceased by his first wife, Takuye; sisters, Juanita Rowe and Oleta Finney; brothers, Casper and Clifton Green; sisters-in-law, Lucy Genian and Sataney Steffan; and brothers-in-law: Pete Finney, Bob Steffan, Carl Genian, Scott Kestly, and Tom Saskowski.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home, 700 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, WI, with funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Holy Resurrection Armenian Church, 909 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee. Interment at Holy Resurrection Armenian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI.