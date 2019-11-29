July 15, 1934 - November 25, 2019

Brighton, MI -- Howard Usher, age 85, of Brighton, MI, a former Janesville, WI resident, passed away at his home on November 25, 2019. He was born in Janesville on July 15, 1934, the son of Percy G. Usher Sr. and Alice (Klingbeil) Usher. He grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville schools. He married Wanda Lou Moore on June 9, 1956, in Janesville. Howard served in the U.S. Army from September 10, 1956, until July 1, 1958. He was formerly employed by Janesville Sand and Gravel Company (Lycon), and retired from Freedom Plastics. He moved from Janesville to Brighton, MI, in September of 1999. Howard loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved animals, especially his dog and his cats. He was formerly active with the cub scouts as a leader.

Howard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wanda Usher; four children: Gregory Usher, Dr. Rhonda (Fred) Schoville, Scott (Nancy) Usher, Deena Travis; five grandchildren: Kyle (Amy) Usher, Jeremy Usher, Joshua Usher, Christopher Travis, Nicholas Travis; three great-grandchildren: Grant, Mason and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and four sisters.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Burial with military rites by Kienow - Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com