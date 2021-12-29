Janesville, WI - Howard Lyle Carlson, age 91, of Janesville passed away at Milton Senior Living on December 23, 2021. He grew up in Janesville, attended Janesville schools and graduated from Janesville High School. He later attended Rockford Business College.
Howard was employed in the office at Norwood Mills for 29 years and retired after 12 years of employment at General Motors where he was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95. In his younger years, Howard was a very talented piano player who played at various venues in Janesville, Chicago, IL and New York City, NY. He was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Howard Carlson is survived by his brother, Roger Carlson; nieces, Carol Davidson and Linda Carlson; nephews, Alan (Kim) Carlson and Brian Carlson; several great nieces and a great nephew; a special friend who was like a son to him, Pat Meyer; his former wife and friend, Jan Van Horn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sidney Carlson and his sister-in-law and dear friend, Dorothy Carlson.
A visitation will be held from 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 302 North Parker Drive, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 3rd at the CHURCH with Rev. Bond Haldeman officiating. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals for Children. The family of Howard Carlson is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.