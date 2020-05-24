June 24, 1935 - May 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Howard L. Schoeller, loving husband, proud father, even prouder Grampa, adoring great grandfather and friend to many, threw off his worldly entrapments and joined his God and Ancestors on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Howie was the only child of Homer C. and Violet L. (Strohbusch) Schoeller. A Janesville resident all of his life, he attended Adams School, and graduated from GMI (now Kettering University), and was employed by General Motors in multiple capacities for many years before he retired. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Joanne K. Hahn in Cargill Memorial Methodist Church, (now Cargill United Methodist Church). Howie was Baptized and Confirmed there. Howie and Jo raised 6 children together. While the children were growing he was active in Cargill's Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops. He was an active parent in their sports, music, church, and school activities. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Howie was an avid photographer, and filled many albums with pictures, notes and stories of family activities. He recorded his grandchildren's activities as time went on, and his albums boasted of another generation. He often wished that he would have more time with his great-grandchildren. Howie loved being outside. Every day, he walked many miles in all kinds of weather, stopping to chat with friends, picking up cans and litter along the way. He liked to fish and hunt water fowl. He especially liked goose hunting in North Dakota. Howie enjoyed traveling to and visiting historical sites. Since he was a Civil War historian, he liked to visit those battle grounds, cemeteries, and memorials. He enjoyed vacations with his family, climbing waterfalls, camping, and exploring. On most winter weekends, he would go snowmobiling, complete with winter picnics. He and Joanne spent some time in Hawaii, and a long vacation in Alaska after he retired. Howie was a family man to the core, and he was richly rewarded with his family's love and support. He was a big, strong, hardworking man who never put himself above anyone. He was a warm and loving man, who usually had is arms full of his family.
Howie is survived by his six children: Tim (Cheryl) Schoeller, Chris (Tami) Schoeller, Nick (Sara Applebee) Schoeller, Todd Schoeller, Cindy (Andrew) Akpoguma, and Wendy (Tom Rosenthal) Kirkeeng; 11 grandchildren: Chelsi Schoeller, Scott Schoeller, Matt Schoeller, Jill (Jason) Dallman, Beth (Alex) Enerson, Dr. Erich Schoeller, Frances Cathryn, Dr. Andrea (Justin Mather) Akpoguma, Kirsten Akpoguma, Holland Kirkeeng, and Breck (Mike) Hall; nine great-grandchildren: Rilee and Ryan Schoeller, Kaden Dallman, Clark, Brooks, and Abel Enerson and Mason, Elijah, and Jonah Mather; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife, Joanne.
A private family service is being held according to Howie's wishes. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Mausoleum.