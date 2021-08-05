Naples, FL - Janesville, WI and Naples, FL- Howard Kenneth Cain, 92, of both Janesville, WI and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021. Ken was born in Madison, WI, and raised in Janesville, WI. Ken graduated from Janesville High School in 1947, and he graduated from UW-Madison with a BBA in 1951. Ken married Janet Trost in 1951. Ken was the owner of Cain-Ashcraft Furniture Company with locations in Madison, WI and Janesville, WI. Ken retired in 1995. Ken and Janet enjoyed wintering in Naples, FL and summering in Janesville, WI for many years. Ken was active in Rotary Club in both Janesville, WI and Naples, FL. Ken was an active member of the Delavan Lake Yacht Club, serving as President for several years. Ken was also active in his Naples community board, also serving as President there for several years. Ken was a voracious reader and a serious Packer and Badger Football fan.
Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Janet, and is survived by his three sons: Tom (Silvana), Tim (Mary), and Tedd (Jana); five grandchildren: Sarah, Tim, Abby, Matt, and Connor; and three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Charlotte, and Jack.
