April 29, 1940 - February 12, 2021
Janesville, WI - Howard J. Grefsheim, age 80, of Janesville, WI stepped out of this life and into the next on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Janesville after a courageous fight with cancer. Howie was born in Stoughton, WI on April 29, 1940, the son of Howard and Erna (Jorgenson) Grefsheim. A graduate of Stoughton High School, Howie served in the National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He married Sandie Gensler on March 21, 1990. Dad loved to work hard and play hard. He drove truck for the Delong Co. prior to his retirement in 2002. He was known for his friendliness and great sense of humor and was loved by many. In later years he could be found in his garage or working on any number of projects around his home.
Howie is survived by his children: Bryan (Kathy) Grefsheim of Tomah, WI; Rhonda Guetzke of Evansville, WI; and Jon (fiancé, Patti La Fleur) Grefsheim of West Salem, WI; his grandchildren, Amber (Adam) Nightengale of Janesville, WI; Arik Grefsheim of Cambridge, WI; AJ Grefsheim of Janesville, WI; Bradley Guetzke of Evansville, WI; William Guetzke of Stoughton, WI; Carrissa Guetzke of Evansville, WI; Derek Grefsheim of West Salem, WI; Katelyn (Ty) Stassart of Watertown, NY; and five great grandchildren. Additionally, Howie is survived by his sisters: Betty (Dick) Kleven of St Germain, WI; Marge Anderson of Evansville, WI; Becky (Harvey) Monson of Plymouth, WI; sisters in-law, Pat Nehls and Mary Jo Klementz; brother in-law, Francis (Peggy) Gensler; along with nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sandie; his parents; brothers in-law, Thayne Anderson and Richard Klementz; nieces, Terri Gorman and Kimberly Gensler; and nephew, Benjamin Monson.
A gathering of friends and family is being planned for later in the spring. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the caring staff at Mercyhealth Cancer Center and the hospital staff on the medical floor. "Your care and concern for Dad has touched us all. Thank You!"