July 9, 1945 - April 14, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Howard H. Johnson, Jr., age 74, of Janesville, died suddenly Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born July 9, 1945 in Edgerton, WI the son of Howard H. and Florence (Rowan) Johnson, Sr. He graduated from Janesville High School in the Class of 1963, and served in the Army directly after high school. He married Mary Peterson January 28, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton. Howard worked as a heavy duty crane operator for Alliant Energy/WPL. He enjoyed deer, fox, and coyote hunting, playing cards, and wood cutting. He enjoyed selling apples every fall and wood in the summer. He shared his wisdom with everyone he met. He loved to go for a ride every day to check out the eagles.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of Janesville; daughters, Lisa Johnson of Janesville, and Laura (Jeffery) Evenson of Cambridge; three grandchildren: Leif (Rebecca) Evenson, Anna Evenson, and Victor Evenson; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Florence Johnson, Sr.; sister, Dolorus Johnson; and sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Harlan Leusink, Sr.
A private family service will be held at the Albrecht Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Larry McKenzie officiating. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edgerton Teen Center at 204 W. Fulton Street, Edgerton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.