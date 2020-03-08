March 28, 1937 - March 1, 2020

Janesville -- Howard F. Wathen, 82, of Janesville, passed away at home with family at his side on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born March 28, 1937 in Hatfield, MN to the late Clarence and Winona (Horrell) Wathen. On February 17, 1962, he married Judy A. Bredt. After high school graduation, Howard enlisted in the U.S. Navy on October 20, 1955 and was honorably discharged on October 1, 1959; he then re-enlisted in the reserves and was honorably discharged on March 28, 1962.

Howard is survived by his wife of 58 years Judy Wathen; their four children: Steven (Sheila) Wathen, Gregory (Pheerada) Wathen, Karen (Ollie) Warden, and Michael (Lisa) Wathen; four grandchildren: Bredt, Jared, Juliette and Leah; two sisters, Rita and Bernadine; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Lorraine, Mary, Thelma, Cecil and Patricia.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 AM at St. William Parish, 456 N. Arch St, Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 AM until time of Mass at church. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.

