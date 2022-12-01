February 20, 1946 - November 5, 2022
Evansville, WI - Howard C Walmer, 76 passed away unexpectantly as a result of an automobile accident on November 5, 2022.
Howard was the middle child born on February 20, 1946, to the late Merton and Charlene (Richardson) Walmer.
Howard graduated from Evansville High School in 1964 along with his high school sweetheart, Diane Kovars. They married on August 27, 1966.
Howard worked at Varco Pruden for 42 years as well as co-owning Walmer's Tack Shop with Diane for 56 years.
Howard had a passion for horses going back to his first donkey when he was a teenager. He shared that passion and knowledge with family and friends each year on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend camping trips. He enjoyed working with his Belgian horses on the farm. The farm has been home to many different animals over the years but his horses were always there.
Howard had a love and knowledge of horses that compared to no other, he enjoyed helping others with their own passion for horses. He enjoyed seeing both old and new friends as they came through the tack shop or attended the many auctions he and Diane travelled to throughout their life together.
He is survived by his wife Diane; children: Julie (Kevin) Haberman, Steven (Anne) and Mark (Jennifer); grandchildren: Michael, Katie (Dalton) Jones, Patrick, Ryan (Hailley Burbach), Erin (Troy Carlson) and Megan; great grandchildren: Finley, Callan and Isla Jones and Josie and Millie Walmer; brother: Norman (friend: Rosemary), nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Charlene Walmer; father-in-law Bernard Kovars; mother-in-law Marian Kovars; grandparents; sister Lois, sister-in-law Elaine, nephew Chad, many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
A private family service was held and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date when Diane can attend.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
