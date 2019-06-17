January 18, 1922 - June 14, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Howard "Bud" Cufaude joined the love of his life, Marion on June 14, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1922, in Mason City, Illinois, to Daniel C. and Rose (Hubbard) Cufaude. He graduated from Mason City High School in May, 1940. Bud married Marion Hernan on August 23, 1942, and was a loving, and devoted husband. He served in the United States Army enlisting in December, 1942, until his discharge as Master Sargent in February, 1946. One of his favorite times was being part of the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in September, 2012. He worked for F.W. Woolworth Company managing various stores in the Chicago area from 1941-1942 and 1947-1959. In April of 1960, he moved to Evansville Wisconsin where he owned and operated the Ben Franklin Store until the fire in 1976. He also owned and operated the Ben Franklin Store in Oregon Wisconsin from 1968-1973. Bud then went to work as the Business Manager for the Evansville School District in 1977, retiring in 1986. He was a member of The Congregational United Church of Christ Evansville for 59 years. He loved time with family, friends, nature, fishing and U.W. Basketball. After retiring he enjoyed water color painting and art in general, and it was a major part of his life.

He is survived by his children: Janeen (Kent) Stephens, Chattanooga, TN, Nancee Bue, Michael (Jo-Al) Cufaude, and Tammy (John) Meredith all of Evansville; nine grandchildren: Eric and Kristin Kolin, Jan Bue-Wells, Lori Bue (Scott Dwyer), Brian (Nicole) Cufaude, Mark (Teal) Cufaude, Alex (Megan), Patrick and Sara Rose Meredith; eleven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; parents; parent in-laws; two brothers and sisters in-law: Harold (Willetta) and Clyde (Mardelle) Cufaude; grandson, Danny Cufaude; son in-law, Bob Bue; grandson in-law, Max Wells; nephew, Dan Cufaude.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday June 20, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Shaun Drefahl Congregational Church of Christ Evansville officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Memorials may be made to the Badger Honor Flight in Howard's name. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com