October 10, 1931 - June 25, 2022
Janesville, WI - Howard Bruce Clement, age 90, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on October 10, 1931; the son of Howard and Ethel Clement in Janesville. Dad left this world to join his wife, Jan, his parents and his grandparents. He often talked about being ready to go after living a good long life. Howard was the eldest of his siblings: Sue Carwardine, Joyce Davis (Ralph) and Deb Cahill (Dan).
Dad graduated from Janesville High School and joined the Air Force shortly after. He served four years and was stationed in Tacoma, Washington before his honorable discharge in 1953. He was vice president of Clement Engineering where he was in charge of the rubber stamp department. He was employed later by Parker Pen. He finished his career at General Motors where he retired after 30 years.
Dad had lots of good friends throughout his 90 years on this earth. Many of them have passed on, but his friend of many years, Leo Sterk remained close until the end. Dad married Jan Wergedal on Sept 29, 1956 and they were married for 43 years before her death in 1999. They enjoyed playing cards with friends, vacationing in northern Wisconsin and being with family. Howard loved searching for arrowheads in the Lake Koshkonong area and had a large collection of them, as well as Native American artifacts. During the last twenty years of his life, Dad frequented Park City Restaurant and developed friendships with the owners, servers and many customers like himself. He considered them his second family. Since 2020 Dad was a resident of Oak Park Place where he was very happy. A very special thanks for the loving care given by Dawn, Patty and others. Oak Park Place provided Dad a comfortable and homey place to live and he loved it there.
Dad is survived by his sisters: Sue Carwardine, Joyce Davis and Deb Cahill; his children: Lin McClurg (Gary), Todd Clement (Kim), Delanne Tomaino and Chad Clement (Michelle); grandchildren: Meg Wiles (Jeff), Adam McClurg (Theresa), Kyle Clement, and Carson Clement; and great grandchildren: Connor, Gracyn and Mckinley Wiles and Cole McClurg. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jan Clement.
Due to COVID concerns Dad's funeral and burial will be for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to: Agrace Hospice, 2901 N Wright Road Janesville, WI, 53546.