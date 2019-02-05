January 31, 1931 - February 4, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Howard A. Krupke, age 87, of Brodhead, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Woods Crossing, Brodhead, WI. He was born on January 31, 1932 in Beloit, WI, the son of Elmer and Marie (Higgins) Krupke. He married Jeanette McDonald on February 11, 1950 in Beloit, WI. Howard had farmed in the Beloit and Brodhead area, and was also the founder of Brodhead Grain Co. He also was a Brodhead school bus driver for many years and loved restoring old tractors.

Howard is survived by his wife, Jeanette; children: Linda Krupke and Michael (Robin) Krupke, both of Brodhead, Steven (Wendy) Krupke, of Evansville, WI; a sister, Mae Abraham, of Lena, IL; five grandchildren: Abbey Wellemeyer, Benjamin La Barre, Meghan, Alex and Logan Krupke; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John and Ralph Krupke.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. A private, family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Brodhead Sports Boosters or New Horizon Church. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com