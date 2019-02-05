Howard A. Krupke

January 31, 1931 - February 4, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Howard A. Krupke, age 87, of Brodhead, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Woods Crossing, Brodhead, WI. He was born on January 31, 1932 in Beloit, WI, the son of Elmer and Marie (Higgins) Krupke. He married Jeanette McDonald on February 11, 1950 in Beloit, WI. Howard had farmed in the Beloit and Brodhead area, and was also the founder of Brodhead Grain Co. He also was a Brodhead school bus driver for many years and loved restoring old tractors.

Howard is survived by his wife, Jeanette; children: Linda Krupke and Michael (Robin) Krupke, both of Brodhead, Steven (Wendy) Krupke, of Evansville, WI; a sister, Mae Abraham, of Lena, IL; five grandchildren: Abbey Wellemeyer, Benjamin La Barre, Meghan, Alex and Logan Krupke; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John and Ralph Krupke.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. A private, family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Brodhead Sports Boosters or New Horizon Church. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse