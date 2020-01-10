May 26, 1947 - January 8, 2020

Fayetteville, AR -- Hope H. Wunder passed away January 8, 2020 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, AR. She was born May 26, 1947 in Chelsea, MA to John F. Woodley and Evelyn Ruth (Foster) Woodley. Hope was a "Navy Brat," and she and her family were always on the move to different countries, states, cities and towns. It finally came to an end when she met Larry in England. They were married in Massachusetts by the ocean that she always loved. Happy times were spent at the lake with her dear friends, Pat and Dave Anderson. She loved caring for her cactus garden, and fur babies, Itsy and Abby. She insisted a shout out be in here to the Wisconsin Rapids lady Elks, the best of the best. I hope they remember me with kindness. She also was very proud to share her birthday with the "Duke" John Wayne, "Tonto" Jay Silverheels, "Matt Dillion" James Arness and Miss Stevie Nicks.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years Larry Wunder, whom she loved dearly; two sons, Wesley Wunder of Prairie Du Sac, WI and Derek Wunder (Catherine) of Fayetteville, AR; one brother, Richard (Kay) Hopkins; and one sister, Joyce Sherman; six grandchildren: Gabrielle (Wyatt), Austin, Morgan, Keegan, Logan and Dane; and 1 great-grandson, baby Eli. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Craig Wunder.

