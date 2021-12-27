Janesville, WI - Hondo 'Ho' L. Schmitt, 40, passed surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Agrace Hospice Center - Janesville. Hondo was born March 30, 1981, in Janesville to Ron Schmitt and Sylvia (Galvan) Schmitt.
Hondo was a 1999 graduate of Craig High School. He worked for Star Auto Parts/LKQ while still attending high School. He worked up until his death.
Hondo was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and using his smoker.
Hondo is survived by his daughter Zoey Jean Schmitt; mom Sylvia Schmitt; dad Ron (Denise) Schmitt; two brothers: Gunnar James Schmitt (Heather) and Nicholas Ian Schmitt (Stephanie); his dogs Obi and Ky; cousin/godsister Gabriela; and many cousins whom he loved dearly; many aunts, uncles, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandmas Shirley Schmitt and Delfina Galvan; grandpa Joseph Martin; uncles Robert Galvan and Tomas Ramirez; and great aunt Edith (Jim) Brown.
Funeral service for Hondo will be December 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Pastor Tom Zillman officiating. Visitation will be held on December 30, 2021, from 10:00 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. For immediate family. Memorials are appreciated, which will be placed into an education trust for his daughter Zoey. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
A special thank you goes out to Dr. Longo and his staff, Froedert Hospital and Clinic including the CFAC floors; Agrace Hospice-Janesville, everyone at Star Auto/LKQ, and everyone who called, stopped, or helped however you could.
