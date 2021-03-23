Homer Jay Gunyon

June 23, 1934 - March 20, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Homer J. Gunyon, 86 of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home. He was born June 23, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI, to V.M. "Jack" and Esther (Holle) Gunyon. He lived his childhood life until marriage in Elkhorn. Homer married Charlotte M. Jones on June 11, 1955. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Platteville and a Master's degree from UW-Stout. Homer taught High School in Sheboygan starting in Central High and finishing 35 years later at South High. He served as Worshipful Master of Sheboygan Council, was a member of Sheboygan Commandry, 32 degree member of Madison Consistory and member of Zor Shrine Madison.
Homer is survived by his two sons; John (Heidi) Gunyon and Kevon (Annette) Gunyon both of Elkhorn, WI, three grandchildren; Gregory (Nicole) Gunyon, Grant Gunyon and Graham (Nichole) Gunyon, three step-grandchildren; Chuck Sanders, Nick (Bri) Sanders and Stephanie (Bill) Hoyt, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte, parents, his brother killed in WWII, Hollis J. Gunyon and his special friend, Catherine Harrington.
A Celebration of Homer's Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Homer's name to Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI, 53214.