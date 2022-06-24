Janesville, WI - Homer G. Thompson, 89, Janesville, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born on October 3, 1932, in Blanchardville, WI, to the late Howard and Goldie (Colden) Thompson. On September 10, 1966, Homer married Mary E. Thompson in Mt. Horeb, WI.
Homer was a proud and strong man. He worked tirelessly and always provided for his family. He was also very kind and helpful to so many people. Homer was in the United States Air Force before he became an electrician and started his own business, Thompson Electric. He enjoyed games of Euchre and poker, boat racing, and snowmobiling, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family.
Homer is survived by his two children: Brian (Lisa) Thompson and Christine Thompson; his granddaughter, Lydia Thompson; and sister, Amy (Neal) Massey. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
A private family service was held for Homer. Entombment followed at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME assisted the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
