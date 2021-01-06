December 26, 1946 - January 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Holly J. Losching passed away at Mercy Hospital on Friday, January 1, 2021, at the age of 74. She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on December 26, 1946; the daughter of Bernard and Phyllis (Schlueter) Losching. Holly graduated from Janesville High School in 1965 and then went on to graduate from Milton College. Her first job was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the Wisconsin Heart Association. She then joined the United States Army and completed five years of military service, retiring as a Captain. She lived in Alabama, Virginia, Indiana, and Germany. After leaving the Army in 1978, Holly came back to Janesville to work in her family business, The Schlueter Co., working in purchasing and corporate management. She never retired and rarely ever took vacation days.
Holly will be deeply missed by her brother, Brad (Sue) Losching; nieces and nephews: Kipley Erdman, Tenya DePaepe, Ayrand Robinson, David, Stephanie, and Mark Losching. She was very close to her cousins, Suzi Graham and Miki Ticknor. Holly will also be missed by her cherished friends: Linda Fronczak, Jean Mottsinger, Vicki Powers, Faye Cauley, and Matt Barnett.
Holly is preceded in death by her parents: Bernard and Phyllis; brother and his wife: Bernie and Gail Losching; and her close friend, Rita Barnett.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK MAUSOLEUM; with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ROCK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 426 N Jackson St, Janesville, WI 53548. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Holly would like to thank Linda Fronczak for her love and friendship for their entire lives. Rarely are humans blessed with this depth of friendship!