Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE- Herman "Lucky" Buehler Jr., age 87, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. He was born on June 27, 1934, in Lyndon Station, Wis., the son of Herman Buehler Sr. and Ida (Rettammel) Buehler.
Lucky graduated from Brodhead High School in 1952. He worked for various manufacturing companies in Janesville as a supervisor including Gibbs and Accudyne. Lucky was a member of the Footville Legion Post No. 237 and Janesville VFW Post No. 1621. He was also a dedicated lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Lucky met his lifetime partner, Karen Harnack-Hillison, in 1986 and they were happily together for 36 years. Lucky was a very devoted father and family man. He played an excellent Santa Clause during the holidays, traveling around Janesville and Footville to help with family parties. Lucky loved to deer hunt, fish, and build bird houses with Karen. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and going to gun shows.
Lucky is survived by his significant other, Karen Hillison; son, Robert (Michele) Buehler; daughter, Sherry (Ken) Benson; two stepsons, Ron (Audrey) Wille and Glen (Sarah) Wille; sister, Doris (Evertte) Schultz; brother, Donald (Shirla) Buehler; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8212 High St., Hanover, Wis., at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Family and friends who wish to view services via Zoom can visit Lucky's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Friday. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hanover, Wis. Face masks will be required before entering the church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
