October 5, 1940 - January 20, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Herbert Roy Mandel, 79, of Janesville, WI, passed away on January 20, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded by his loving family. Herb was born in Loyal, WI, the youngest of 8 children to Alfred and Lena Mandel. He grew up in a loving family, steeped in cheese-making tradition and a strong work ethic. He lived those values through his family, and his work as a Bricklayer Stone Mason for 40+ years. When he wasn't working or with family, Herb lived out his passions for the outdoors and wildlife through many hunting and fishing adventures in the U.S. and Canada. He also enjoyed all things Native American, and spent many spring days hunting for arrow heads in plowed WI fields. Herb could also be found shooting black powder, working on passion projects or visiting antique car shows with his 1930 Ford Model A.

Herb and his wife Syrl (Andrews), of 57 1/2 years, raised six children: Carmell (Jim) Meland of MN, Audra Mandel of Milton, Loris (Angie) Mandel of OK, Heath (Heidi) Mandel of Janesville, Hayley (Bruce) Wilson of Janesville, and Autumn (Chad) Kumlien of Milton. Herb also enjoyed their 13 grand-children; and seven great grand-children. Herb is survived by two sisters, Shirley Voge (WI) and June McHone (WI); and multiple nieces; nephews; and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, at The Gathering Place in Milton, 715 Campus St, Milton, WI 53563. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch and sharing of memories from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice and Rock Haven Nursing Home for their wonderful support and care.