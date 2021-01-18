Herbert M Sessner

July 23, 1933 - January 14, 2021
Delavan, WI - Herbert Manfred Sessner, of Delavan, died peacefully, on January 14, 2021.
He was born, in Milwaukee, on July 23, 1933. He fell in love with Juanita (Dinger) and they were married on July 31, 1954. They enjoyed the love of a lifetime together, traveling the United States, bowling, playing cards and dominoes; showing this love to everyone, every day.
He was the loving, supportive, humorous father to Wendy (Michael) Casey, Susan (David) Cook, Pamela (Thomas) Jones, Robert (Amy) Sessner, and Steven (Monique) Sessner.
He was the fun loving grandfather to Jeremy (Robin), Matthew (Mandy), Nathanial (Irene), Shannon, Heather (Sully), Daniel (Kim), Kathleen, Diana (Jason), Kathleen (Mike), Noah, Corbin, Cassy, and Cameron.
He also was the mischief making, great grandpa to 19 great grandchildren.
He will be joining his parents Victor and Anna Sessner, his sister Charlotte (Keller), and his brother Erwin in heaven. His younger brother, Richard, who resides in Pewaukee, will be carrying on their family name.
He will be remembered for his military service in the Army. After graduating from business college, his work ethic was impeccable, which was proven by the
35+ years he spent at Wisconsin Lift Trucks as the vice president. After retirement, he served as an independent educator for Fork Lift Truck Safety Training, using a curriculum he wrote himself. He also served as an expert witness for OSHA in fork lift safety incidents. Herb also served within the community, as the Town of Delavan Board Supervisor for several years.
Herb also showed his joy for volunteer work by participating in the many churches he belonged to teaching Sunday school, being a greeter, a Deacon, serving in each position with a smile. The final church he served at was Chapel On The Hill in Lake Geneva, in which was a member for the past 30 years.
Herb also showed his carpentry gifts over the years with his generous "behind the scenes" help in many of the local community theaters. (even being on stage a few times)
Above all, Herb will be remembered for his quick wit; he was always ready to come up with some remark to leave you with a smile on your face for the rest of the day.
A memorial service will be planned in July, so family and friends can gather together and give him a send off with the love and laughter he brought to all of us who knew and loved him.
Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is Proudly Serving the Sessner Family