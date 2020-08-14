March 2, 1926 - August 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Herbert K. Emmel, age 94, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany on March 2, 1926, the son of Carl and Marie (Gscheidle) Emmel. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1930. Herb served in the U.S. Army during WWII. After the service, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Music. Herb married Doris Gassner on October 13, 1956, in Chicago, and she preceded him in death on August 10, 2005. Herb always enjoyed entertaining others and making people laugh. In his younger days, he was a magician, a juggler, and a comedian. He liked to carry props with him so he could present an impromptu trick at any given time, and he usually had a joke ready to tell. He loved to draw, and created a number of cartoons. For over 60 years, he played the piano at home almost every day. He had been a church pianist, a certified SCUBA diver, and a licensed private pilot. Herb was never too old to learn. In his 70s, he took American Sign Language classes, and in his 80s he started studying Spanish and traveled throughout Europe. Herb lived in Janesville from 1964 to 1987, where he worked primarily as a Realtor, an Appraiser, and a State Certified Assessor. He moved to Bensenville, IL where, at the age of 62, he climbed communication towers performing construction and maintenance and frequently commented on the amazing view from 1,000 feet above ground. From 1989 to 2004, Herb lived in Georgia where he stayed active in the Swingin' Harts Square Dance Club, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, boating, and spending time with friends. He returned to Janesville in 2004.
Herbert is survived by his three children: Scott Emmel, Lori Graf, and Andrew Emmel; three grandchildren: Jon (Alexandrea) Hanson, Aaron Emmel, and Lindsay Emmel; three great-grandchildren: Roger Bradley, III, Aric Hanson, and Luke Hanson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and seven siblings: Anita, Ernest, Maja, Eleanor, Irmgard, Carl, and Heidi.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Naomi Garber officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com