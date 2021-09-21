Janesville, WI - Herbert E. Pintsch, age 81, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Heartwarming House in Milton. Herb was born in City Point, WI on June 18, 1940, the son of Carl and Dorothy Pintsch. He graduated from Seymour High School, Seymour, WI in 1958, and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962. He was a police officer in Appleton, WI from 1963 to 1966 before joining the Janesville Police Department in 1966, where he served for 30 years and retired in 1996.
Herb is survived by his son, Herbert E. Pintsch, Jr., who retired from the Marine Corps as a Gunnery Sergeant after 21 years of service, lives in Reno, NV; brother, Robert (Cherie) Pintsch, Winter Haven, Fl; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Gladys who passed away in 2019; and daughter, Susie who passed away in 2010.
Herb was married to Gladys from 1964 to 1984. He was married to Ann Eager from 1992 to 1995, Ann continues to be a family friend.
Private family services were held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. Memorial donations are preferred to The Heartwarming House, Milton and to Agrace Hospice, Janesville. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Herbert Pintsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.