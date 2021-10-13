Henry Wayne "Hammer" Weberg

Albany, WI - Henry "Hank, Hammer" Weberg passed away Friday, August 21, 2021 at the New Glarus Nursing Home where he had lived since June of 2016. He lived to be 87 years old and had recently survived Covid. Hank was born in Janesville to Edwin and Vanna (Kelm) Weberg. Hank was a graduate of Janesville High School where he excelled in wrestling. He was also an avid boxer. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served from 1956 - 1958 and was stationed in Germany. He worked many jobs as a farmer, concrete worker, fireman, General Motors employee and lawn care worker. He moved to Albany 40 years ago to work at Schoen Farm for Dr. Karl and Betty Schoenenberger. He later lived and worked at Shamrock Nook Farm for Jim and Joe Dunphy. He later moved into Albany, and enjoyed getting breakfast at the Edgewater. While in Albany, he made many friends and everyone knew him as "Hammer". He was well liked around the Albany area. He was married to Kathleen Schuenke. Survivors include two sons, Todd (Kathi) Weberg of Beloit, WI. and Tony (Bea) Weberg of Bluffton, IN; grandchildren, Jared, Amber, Whitney, and Lacy Weberg; great grand- daughter Breanna Weberg. He is further survived by brothers: Ron, Carl, and Nolan Weberg. His surviving sisters are: Betty Schoenenberger, Lana Ames, Audrey Finley, Darlene Weberg, and Annebelle Burchell. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews including Jeanie Dunphy-Schoenenberger. Hank's predeceased siblings include: Beverly Darrow, Yvonne Rheinschmidt, Marla Peterson, Hope Edgecomb, Juanita Anderson; and an infant brother. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Luther Valley Cemetery, 7107 South Luther Valley Road, Beloit with Reverend Tom Kreis officiating. A special thank you to the New Glarus Home staff for their outstanding care of Hank. An extra thank you to Scott Sowl for checking in on Hank at the home. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
