Ekhorn, WI - Dr. Henry R. Mol, M.D., 93 of Elkhorn, WI, died Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, WI. He was born July 17, 1927 in Grundy Center, IA, the son of the late Henry and Henrietta "Hattie" Mol. Hank served in the United States Army Air Corps and was assigned to post-war Germany. Upon his discharge, he attended Grinnell College where he met his future life partner Marthe Egan. Hank and Marthe united in marriage on June 16th, 1951 in St. Paul, MN. He earned his Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Iowa and went on to co-own and operate the Doctor's Clinic of Elkhorn, a private family practice. During his long service as a doctor he touched the lives of untold thousands but his greatest joy was delivering babies. He culminated his career making over 15 annual medical mission trips to Haiti. Marthe and Hank were active members of the First Congregational-United Church of Christ in Elkhorn where they participated on various ministries and sang in the church choir. Hank was a member of the Elkhorn Kiwanis serving in various leadership roles including a stint as Wisconsin Lt. Governor. He served on many other community committees and in various roles including Hope Now, the Walworth County Mental Health Board, Scoutmaster for Elkhorn Troop 246, and the Fairhaven Retirement Board of Directors. For over 50 years Hank coordinated the Kiwanis Christmas Dinner and was honored for his dedicated service by being chosen to be the Elkhorn Christmas Parade Grand Marshall as well as twice Elkhorn's Man of the Year. Hank enjoyed singing with the Country Gentleman Barbershop Choir.
Henry is survived by his three sons; John (Debra) Mol of LaPorte CO, Christopher (Debra) Mol of Oconomowoc, WI and Michael (Joyce) Mol of Lindenhurst, IL, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Marthe on March 10th, 2001, and his brother, James Mol.
A Celebration of Hank's Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to travel and congregate with the memorial service being held at the First Congregational-United Church of Christ of Elkhorn. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Mol Family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed either to the UCC First Congregational Church of Elkhorn, 76 S Wisconsin St, Elkhorn, WI or Hope Now, Inc 107 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI.