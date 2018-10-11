May 24, 1954 - October 8, 2018
Sharon, WI -- Henry L. Johnson, age 64, of Sharon passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at his home in Sharon. He was born on May 24, 1954, to Henry and Millie (Webster) Johnson. He was a Walworth County Deputy Sheriff for many years before retiring. Henry was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and volunteered at Delavan-Darien High School athletics. He also belonged to the Delavan Optimist Club, Superintendent of Swine Barn, and proud member of Gordy's Boathouse team.
Henry is survived by three sons: Henry "Hank" (Kira) Johnson, of Delavan, Jacob "Jake" (Brandy) Johnson, of Los Angeles, CA, and Kurt (fiancee Krysten Binfet) Johnson, of Kalamazoo, MI; three grandchildren: Mason, Trey, and Landon; a brother, Andrew "Andy" (Kerry) Johnson, of Fredericksburg, VA; a nephew, AJ; and Jan (Ron) Miller, of Naples, FL. Henry is preceded in death by his parents and a stepfather, Harold Eads.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
