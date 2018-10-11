Henry L. Johnson

May 24, 1954 - October 8, 2018

Sharon, WI -- Henry L. Johnson, age 64, of Sharon passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at his home in Sharon. He was born on May 24, 1954, to Henry and Millie (Webster) Johnson. He was a Walworth County Deputy Sheriff for many years before retiring. Henry was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and volunteered at Delavan-Darien High School athletics. He also belonged to the Delavan Optimist Club, Superintendent of Swine Barn, and proud member of Gordy's Boathouse team.

Henry is survived by three sons: Henry "Hank" (Kira) Johnson, of Delavan, Jacob "Jake" (Brandy) Johnson, of Los Angeles, CA, and Kurt (fiancee Krysten Binfet) Johnson, of Kalamazoo, MI; three grandchildren: Mason, Trey, and Landon; a brother, Andrew "Andy" (Kerry) Johnson, of Fredericksburg, VA; a nephew, AJ; and Jan (Ron) Miller, of Naples, FL. Henry is preceded in death by his parents and a stepfather, Harold Eads.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse