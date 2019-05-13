September 12, 1928 - May 10,2019

Fontana, WI -- Henry Kooistra, 90, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Henry was born on September 12, 1928 in Woodstock, IL, the son of Joe and Bertha (Advocate) Kooistra. He grew up in the Hebron, IL area, and attended the Zenda grade school. Henry started his own milk hauling business for farmers. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean conflict. When he returned home, he was united in marriage to Lillian Dammeir on January 9, 1954. They bought their farm on Mohawk Road in the Lake Geneva area shortly after that. Lillian died in 1995. Henry then met Charlene DeHaan, with whom he spent many enjoyable times. They enjoyed local events like the Fly ins, parades, local fairs, and thresherees. Henry loved cars, any kind, but especially the Model A's. He owned several collector and regular vehicles over his lifetime. He was a member of many car clubs over the years. Another interest of Henry's was World and American history. He read his books with great interest, especially books about wars, as well as Abraham Lincoln, and other Presidents of the United States. Henry was a kind and gentle man with compassion for loved ones. He will be sadly missed.

Henry is survived by seven nieces and nephews: Anita Ryan, Karen Kolls, Kathleen Benoy, John A. Kooistra, Joel Kooistra, Larry Kooistra and William Henning. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; his parents; brothers: John, Jack and Joe Jr. Kooistra; and his sister, Nellie Henning.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. The service will be officiated by Rev. Steve Buchanan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society, or Saints Simeon & Anna Anglican Church, 189 Plafield Ct., Walworth, WI 53184. For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171

A special thank you to Dr. Dale Jacobson and office, the staff of Aurora at Home, and Henry's caregiver, Diane Sackson.