Henry J. Ells

January 8, 1948 - November 9, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Henry J. Ells, age 70, of Janesville, died on Friday, November 9, 2018, at Delavan Health Services in Delavan, WI. He was born in Watertown, WI, on January 8, 1948, the son of the late Wilbert and Ida (Yaggie) Ells. Henry graduated from High School and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, from August 2, 1967, until he was honorably discharged on September 16, 1971. On June 18, 1977, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville he married Sandra J. Funk. Henry has been a longtime member of St. Patrick's in Janesville. Henry was employed at Oaklawn Academy for many years, retiring due to his declining health. He was a jack of all trades, who could fix almost anything. Henry was a very proud and hardworking gentleman, who enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Sandra; and two children: Ebony Ells and Lukas (Tabitha) Ells, all of Janesville; his sisters and brother: Helen (James) Funk of Mena, AR, Mary (Harvey) Draves of Beloit, Marlene Ells of Ft. Atkinson, and John (Cherie) Ells of Ft. Atkinson; and his brother-in-law: James Funk, Jr. of Janesville; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister and her husband, Janet and Pete Saldana.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home with Deacon John Houseman officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI

(608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

