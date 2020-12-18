January 10, 1935 - December 15, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Henry F. Seward, age 85, of Edgerton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on Jan. 10, 1935, the son of the late Henry R. and Helen (Wilke) Seward. Henry married Diane Karsten on April 14, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church, Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2017. Henry owned and operated the family salvage yard outside Newville for many years. He also spent many years delivering soda to various businesses around Janesville. He liked reading of history; he liked country music, hunting and big old trucks! He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton, the Antique Truck Club of America, and the Arizona Truck Historical Society. He and Diane enjoyed going on Sunday dinners and taking family along to reminisce and share stories.
He is survived by his 2 children, Constance (Dean) Tronnes of Edgerton, and Sandra (Christopher) Walton of The Colony, TX; 3 grandchildren: Aaron Tronnes, Libby (Brad Brown) Tronnes, and James Baum; as well as nieces; Cheryl Heuer and Sue Wiggins; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; 2 children: Henry Jr. "Raymond" Seward and infant daughter, Deborah Seward; and brother, Robert Seward.
A Private Family Service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Burial will be at Rock River Cemetery. A Public Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Please plan accordingly to adhere to COVID-19 protocols (wearing face masks, social distancing and being mindful while speaking briefly with the family so the visitor line stays moving). Memorials may be made in Henry's name to St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. For on-line registry and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com