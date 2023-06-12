Henry E. "Bud" Kessler

February 15, 1939 - June 6, 2023 Janesville, WI - Henry "Bud" E. Kessler, age 84, of Janesville, WI, passed away June 6, 2023 surrounded by his family at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was the son of Henry (Hank) Kessler and Marcella A. Novella. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia (Pat). Bud was an extremely hard worker and owned a Coast To Coast Hardware Store in Missouri. He returned to Janesville, where he then worked and retired from General Motors. After retiring him and Pat followed their dreams and went back to Missouri, where he owned and operated a farm until 2019, when he then returned to Janesville to be with family. He loved farming, playing cards, dancing, sweets, fixing things, woodworking and his beloved dogs Susie and Peanut. Bud is survived by his son, Wayne (Mary Benway) Kessler; grandchildren; Terisa Kessler, Austin (Megan) Kessler, Lacey Leisher, Taylor Kessler and Tracey Kessler; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings; Barbra Anderson, Darlene (Larry) Lancaster, Mark (Susan) Kessler, Gordon Kessler, Delmon (Debbie) Kessler; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Timothy Kessler; sister, Nancy Kessler; and nephew, James Anderson. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. There will be a celebration of life held at The Table, in Afton, WI on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Kessler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
