May 29, 1928 - May 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Henry C. Schoeberle, age 90, of Janesville, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Henry was born in Janesville on May 29, 1928, the son of Henry and Anna (Adler) Schoeberle. He married Carol J. Bahr on September 6, 1954, at St. William Catholic Church in Janesville. He proudly served in the National Guard, and later worked as a letter carrier for USPS. Henry had a great love for his faith, family, and friends, and lived life to the fullest. He was a letter carrier, Postal Union President and Steward, Assistant manager at Schoeberle's Grocery, special needs bus driver for VanGalder, and, in retirement, elected to the Rock County Board for 6 years. He served his community as an active member of the parish and Moose Club. He was a loyal Wisconsin sports fan: Packer, Brewers, Bucks, UW teams, Marquette - he followed them all. He participated in sports, too: volleyball, slow pitch softball, golfing, and the other Wisconsin sports: pool, fishing and euchre! He enjoyed following the activities of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and rejoiced in all their accomplishments. He will be missed.

He is survived by his children: Rev. Brad Schoeberle CSP, Pamela (Roy) Hinz, Jeanne Butcher, Matt (Sandy) Schoeberle, Gary (Alyse) Schoeberle, Marisa Schoeberle; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six siblings: Dolly Alberts, Ray Schoeberle, Geri Kerrigan, Alice Frisch, Dorothy McNally, Bill (Karen) Schoeberle; many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; wife; son, Peter Schoeberle; and brother, Andrew Schoeberle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville, with Fr. Schoeberle main celebrant. A visitation will be held at the CHURCH from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday. A Luncheon will be served in the church hall immediately following the Mass. Committal prayers and burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nativity of Mary Church, American Cancer Society or ECHO. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com