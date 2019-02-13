August 7, 1940 - February 10, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Henry "Butch" Helbing, age 78, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI, on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Butch was born in Cuba City, WI on August 7, 1940, to Henry and Hilda (Klaas) Helbing. He graduated with honors from Loras Academy, Dubuque, IA, in the Class of 1958. He enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve on February 11, 1959, and served two years active duty on the Destroyer Fleet based in Norfolk, VA. He was honorably discharged in January 1965 with the rank of EM3. On June 24, 1961, he married Mary Jo Timmerman at St. Rose Church in Cuba City, WI. They were blessed with three children. Butch was a lifelong plumber, and attained Master Status in both Wisconsin and Illinois. He was proud to be a union member of Local 214 in Janesville and Local 75 in Milwaukee reaching lifetime status in 2016. After retiring in 1999, he worked at Home Depot in Janesville for seven years.

Butch is survived by Mary Jo, his wife of 57 years; his daughters, Lori (Tim) Lowe and Linda (Randy) Fenrick; and his son, Tim (Mary Kay) Helbing; six grandchildren: Alex and Adam Lowe, Ryan and Lauren Fenrick, and Max (Kristy) and Evan Helbing; one great-grandson, Nolan Helbing; four siblings: Dale (Joan) Helbing, Dave (Carol) Helbing, Karen (Tom) Donovan, and Rick (Kris) Helbing; brothers-in-laws: Tom (Janet) Timmerman, Ronnie (Dorothy) Timmerman, Chuck (Judy) Timmerman; sister-in-law, LuAnn (Jerry) VanNatta; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Stanley Helbing; and his in-laws, Jerry and Helen Timmerman.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville, WI. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday. Military Honors and Committal will immediately follow to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital, especially Dr. Emily Robinson and her team, members of the TCC and Palliative Care units.