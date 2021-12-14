JANESVILLE, WI - Henry A. "Hank" Brill, age 79, of Janesville, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born in Menominee, MI on November 23, 1942, the son of Henry and Dellajean (Smith) Brill. He graduated from Medford High School in Wisconsin. He was a member of the U.S. Navy from August 17, 1960, to November 20, 1963, and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Hank married Debbi Kay Marty on June 23, 1973. He retired as facilities superintendent for Rock County. Hank owned and operated two business, H & D Auto Body and M & D Apartments. He was also an auto damage appraiser and a plant engineer, as well as a foster parent for 15 years.
Hank served on the Rock County Board of Supervisors for 18 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, deer hunting and traveling, especially going on cruises. He had his pilot's license and owned two airplanes but gave them up after he found that he had a special love for camping with his family. He was a life member of Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621.
Hank Brill is survived by his wife, Debbi Brill; his children, Marty (Amber) Brill, Dustin (Sarah) Brill, Jeff Andrew and his family, Leslie Larson and her family; grandchildren, Marty and Kaylynn Brill and Adele and Cash Montgomery; his siblings, Mike, Michelle, Charlie, Noreen and Jody. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Della Brill; and his sister, Mary Lou.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Agrace Hospice for their many kindnesses.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday December 17, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 17th at the FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Lee A. Meissner officiating. Burial will follow in Emerald Grove Cemetery with military graveside rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621.
The Brill family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
